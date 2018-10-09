Anurag Kashyap: World turned around by the time I came out of hospital

bollywood

Anurag Kashyap's post came after the news of his Phantom Films being dissolved

Anurag Kashyap

On Monday, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap posted a picture from the hospital bed, and shared it on his Instagram account. The photo was clicked by Vikramaditya Motwane. Anurag shared the photo with this captioin: "The world turned around by the time I came out of the hospital... to a new beginning (sic)."

Even while the Bombay Velvet filmmaker was hospitalised, he was all over the news due to his film, Manmarziyaan's decent success and his production company, Phantom Films being dissolved. In the past few days, all this has happened in the filmmaker's life. Was it the cause of ill-health?

For the unverse, last year, a woman employee from Phantom Films had accused Vikas Bahl - one of the partners of Phantom Films of sexual harrasment. Ever since, things went haywire, as Anurag Kashyap released a statement that he had reported this issue on anonymous grounds. However, on Saturday, the four partners of Phanton - Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl announced of their company being dissolved.

The four partners now intend to exert their creativity independently and have timely collaborations with each other, multiplying partnership avenues four times, read a statement. Several films like Kangana Ranaut's Queen, Vicky Kaushal's Masaan, Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh's Lootera and Shahid Kapoor's Udta Punjab were produced under the banner of Phantom Films, which was founded in 2011.

