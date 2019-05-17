Arjun Kapoor: We can't just be entertainers
Actor Arjun Kapoor says India's Most Wanted is a film he is proud to be a part of as he believes artistes must go beyond mere entertainment and tell stories that matter to the people
Actor Arjun Kapoor says India's Most Wanted is a film he is proud to be a part of as he believes artistes must go beyond mere entertainment and tell stories that matter to the people. India's Most Wanted, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is an espionage thriller and is about unsung heroes of India.
On the audience's response to the film's trailer, Arjun said here: "We are getting really nice response for the trailer. I think the nice part is that it's a very relevant film in today's times. It's about people of new India who raise their questions and seek answers for them."
Talking about the film's relevance, he said: "Terrorism has become a worldwide phenomenon and it has gone beyond India and Asia. It is something that has unfortunately spread so fast and this is one such story of those people that wake up every morning to protect our country.
"We always talk about heroes of our country but there are so many unsung heroes out there whose stories haven't been told or they haven't shared it with someone else. So, I was really happy when this opportunity came my way. I feel that as artistes, we have to do something for people of our country rather than just be entertainers. So, it's a film that I am very proud of to be part of."
The film is scheduled for release on May 24.
