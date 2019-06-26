Arjun Kapoor's birthday getaway to New York with Malaika Arora

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora take off for birthday celebrations to New York

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. Pic/ Yogen Shah

Late on Monday night, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted at Mumbai's international airport. Kapoor turns 34 today and the couple was keen to ring in his big day in New York. Birthdays spell getaways for the two.

Arjun Kapoor, who was shooting for Panipat, is making the most of a break in the schedule. Last October, Kapoor had whisked his ladylove to Italy to celebrate her 45th birthday. At that time, they had entered the airport separately to avoid the paps.

Arjun started working in the film industry as an assistant director on Nikkhil Advani's Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003. He also assisted Advani on his next directorial Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love and worked as an associate producer on two of his father's productions - No Entry and Wanted. He rose to fame with his debut film Ishaqzaade, which released in 2012, and has maintained a variety with movies like 2 States, Finding Fanny, Ki & Ka, Half Girlfriend and India's Most Wanted.

Ever since 'Panipat' was announced and Arjun was roped in to play the lead, he has been prepping hard, displaying unmatched energy. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt and is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor's epic burn to Malaika Arora's '5 steps on how to learn to tie a pony tail'

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta's India's Most Wanted, which released on May 24. He will next be seen with Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor: My battle with obesity has been tough

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates