As Lakshya completes 15 years, Twitter saw a strong trend #15YearsOfLakshya
Lakshya turns 15 years old today and on the account of the same, Excel Entertainment posted a heartfelt message on their official social media account
Excel Entertainment production's 'Lakshya' turns 15 years old today and on the account of the same, Excel Entertainment posted a heartfelt message on their official social media account.
Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment took to their social media and shared, "Power, Passion, Perseverance and a change of perspective! Here's to a film that touched our hearts... celebrating #15YearsOfLakshya @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @iHrithik @realpreityzinta @SrBachchan".
âªPower, Passion, Perseverance and a change of perspective! Here's to a film that touched our hearts... celebrating #15YearsOfLakshya @faroutakhtar @ritesh_sid @hrithikroshan @realpz @amitabhbachchan #lakshya #hrithikroshan #prietyzinta #amitabhbachchan #bollywood #love #movies #anniversary #milestone #celebration #instagood #excelentertainment #excelmovies
Here's to an implausible journey. #throwback to some fun moments from the sets! #15YearsOfLakshya @hrithikroshan @realpz @amitabhbachchan @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar #lakshya #hrithikroshan #prietyzinta #amitabhbachchan #bollywood #love #movies #anniversary #milestone #celebration #instagood #excelentertainment #excelmovies
Hrithik Roshan played the lead role and he nailed it in such a way that it moved all the youngsters of the nation and set the narrative of self discovery for the audience.
Fans across the nation are going gaga over the completion of 15 years of Lakshya and the testimony of the same are the tweets that are flooding the internet by fans which has made the #15YearsOfLakshya trend on the twitter.
Here's what fans tweeted about #15YearsOfLakshya :
Lakshya as a movie touched us too, in ways that shaped us into who we are. And so did your performance. Here's to #15YearsOfLakshyahttps://t.co/w7pK3dAsCM— Divij Sonak (@divijsonak) June 18, 2019
#15YearsOfLakshya @realpreityzinta #RomilaDutta The Best Favorite Movie All the time ðððð Love this movie ðððð @iHrithik pic.twitter.com/Bw7awntA1O— milan bhatt (@U8Try) June 18, 2019
I never saw a more complete film than this. It's the only movie i recommended to the entire #ChristCollegeMates & everyone thanked me for it.— Vikas Jain (@PalPalDilKePaas) June 18, 2019
The best ever movie directed & acted by @FarOutAkhtar & @iHrithik respectively. #15YearsOfLakshya
@ritesh_sid @realpreityzinta
The most favourite movie of mine of urs Sir!! The songs, the characters, BGM everything was top notch #Masterpiece #15YearsOfLakshya https://t.co/hp05cyARZ1— #Jersey ð (@IAnkitVivekSRK) June 18, 2019
One of my favourite movie. Can watch anytime. #15YearsOfLakshya— Anand D (@anandindia27) June 18, 2019
Lakshya is Producer Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's most ambitious project which received wide appreciation from all across the nation.l for its storyline and the message!
Recently, the producer also gave us a dose of hint confirming Mirzapur season 2 as well as part of his line up with the upcoming projects. Ritesh Sidhwani recently delivered a hit with Gully Boy and Made in Heaven as the producer which have been a huge success along with Inside Edge. Ever since the drop of sneak peeks, the audience is already excited for the second season of Inside edge which is expected to release this year and looking at the overwhelming response, Ritesh does not fail to time and again share the glimpses for the audience.
After the huge success of Gully Boy on the work front, the producer's next will be the second seasons of the popular series Mirzapur, Made In Heaven, KGF and Inside Edge along with the movie, Toofan.
