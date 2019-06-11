B-town buzz: Anil Kapoor is fighting fit; Shreyas Talpade gets an app
The ageless Anil Kapoor is conscious about his diet and exercise regime. He is fighting fit, so isn't running a part of his daily fitness regime?
Yesterday, Anil Kapoor shared a video on his Instagram account in which he can be seen jogging. A voice in the background motivates him to move faster. Turns out this is how Mr Jhakaas is preparing for his act in Mohit Suri's Malang.
The ageless Kapoor is conscious about his diet and exercise regime. He is fighting fit, so isn't running a part of his daily fitness regime?
Also read: Anil Kapoor: My role in Malang has shades of grey
No hang-ups
Last seen as playing Shraddha Kapoor's mother in Ok Jaanu (2017), Kitu Gidwani's next Bollywood outing is Dunno Y Na Jaane Kyu: Love Is Love. The actor has shed her inhibitions to play a street sex worker, which is unlike any of the characters she has essayed in the past. Director Kapil Kaustubh Sharma narrated the story on the phone and the actor gave him a quick nod. Gidwani, who dabbles in theatre, television and films, is taking on the role as a challenge.
Let's connect
Shreyas Talpade is the latest to jump on the bandwagon of Bollywood folk having their own apps to get a step closer to fans. The Golmaal Again (2017) actor is hoping that it not only offers fans a peep into his life, but also enables him to connect with admirers. He also plans to conduct contests on the app, winners of which will get one-on-one time with him. Talpade, known for his comic timing, is keen to have fun interactions with fans while providing details about his likes and dislikes.
Also read: Shreyas Talpade's negative look in Setters gets him audience's praise
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- An era ends with Girish Karnad; last rites take place in Bengaluru
- Sunil Shanbag remembers Girish Karnad: Up to us keep his legacy alive
- Yuvraj Singh receives a standing ovation from rumoured ex-girlfriend Kim Sharma on his retirement
- This is how Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account looked, when hacked!
- Zain Imam: Audience's tastes haven't changed beyond saas-bahu shows
- Deepika Singh: Wanted to lose weight before signing a show
- World Cup 2019: Anushka Sharma can't stop praising husband Virat Kohli's on-field gesture
- Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty and Sandeepa Dhar grab a bite in Bandra
- Dino Morea and Shibani Dandekar spotted at an eatery in Bandra
- Siblings - Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula at Sonam Kapoor's birthday brunch in Juhu
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Anil Kapoor opens up on his struggle to get film offers