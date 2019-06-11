B-town buzz: Anil Kapoor is fighting fit; Shreyas Talpade gets an app

bollywood

The ageless Anil Kapoor is conscious about his diet and exercise regime. He is fighting fit, so isn't running a part of his daily fitness regime?

Anil Kapoor

Yesterday, Anil Kapoor shared a video on his Instagram account in which he can be seen jogging. A voice in the background motivates him to move faster. Turns out this is how Mr Jhakaas is preparing for his act in Mohit Suri's Malang.

The ageless Kapoor is conscious about his diet and exercise regime. He is fighting fit, so isn't running a part of his daily fitness regime?

Also read: Anil Kapoor: My role in Malang has shades of grey

No hang-ups

Last seen as playing Shraddha Kapoor's mother in Ok Jaanu (2017), Kitu Gidwani's next Bollywood outing is Dunno Y Na Jaane Kyu: Love Is Love. The actor has shed her inhibitions to play a street sex worker, which is unlike any of the characters she has essayed in the past. Director Kapil Kaustubh Sharma narrated the story on the phone and the actor gave him a quick nod. Gidwani, who dabbles in theatre, television and films, is taking on the role as a challenge.

Let's connect

Shreyas Talpade is the latest to jump on the bandwagon of Bollywood folk having their own apps to get a step closer to fans. The Golmaal Again (2017) actor is hoping that it not only offers fans a peep into his life, but also enables him to connect with admirers. He also plans to conduct contests on the app, winners of which will get one-on-one time with him. Talpade, known for his comic timing, is keen to have fun interactions with fans while providing details about his likes and dislikes.

Also read: Shreyas Talpade's negative look in Setters gets him audience's praise

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates