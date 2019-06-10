Bharat Box Office Day 5: Film makes it to the 150 crore mark in its opening weekend

bollywood

Bharat had a solid extended opening weekend. Despite a crucial cricket match on Sunday - IND vs AUS - Bharat collected Rs 27.90 crore on Day 5 and now stands at a total of Rs 150.10 crore

A still from the movie - Bharat

Bharat managed to hit another benchmark at the Box Office. The film, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, raked in Rs 27.90 crore on Day 5, taking its box office total to Rs 150.10 crore. Khan's box office success story has continued with Bharat. Despite facing the hurdle of the India vs Australia World Cup match, Bharat maintained its pace on Sunday and thus, surpassed the Rs 150 crore mark at the Indian box office on the fifth day of release itself.

On Day 4, Bharat crossed the 100 crore milestone, making it the actor's 14th back-to-back film in the Rs 100 crore club.

According to the official Twitter page of the film, which has Salman in six different looks -- from a young circus champion to a 60-year-old man -- "strong word of mouth" is helping in attracting more family audience to theatres.

While the film's leading lady Katrina Kaif also thanked fans for making it a success, Salman Khan has already penned a note to his fans for thronging theatres on the film's Day 1, giving him his biggest opening ever.

"Big thank you to all for giving me my career's biggest opening ever," Salman had tweeted a day after the film released on the occasion of Eid.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film's opening day collection was Rs 42.30 crore.

Bharat has also helped Salman add another feather to his cap. "It becomes back-to-back 14 centuries for Salman Khan," according to film and trade expert Girish Johar.

It begun with Dabangg, to be followed by Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3.

Taking note of the feat, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "As 'Bharat' cruises past Rs 100 crore mark, Salman Khan sets another benchmark: Highest number of films in Rs 100 crore + club... The tally rises to 14 with 'Bharat'."

Sharing details, he said Salman had three films in the Rs 300 crore club, two in the Rs 200 crore club and as many as nine in the Rs 100 crore club at the Indian box office.

