Bribery cases on May 17: Lawyer arrested in Satara, cop in Rajasthan
Here are some bribery cases that were reported on May 17, 2019
The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday caught a lawyer while accepting Rs 50,000 bribe in Satara district of Maharashtra, police said. Shivraj Maruti Patil (30), a resident of Karad, was caught outside the consumer court while accepting the bribe from his client, an official said. Patil was the lawyer of a 46-year-old person, whose case is pending in the consumer court in Karad, he said. "The lawyer demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant for getting a favorable verdict from the court. Patil told the complainant that he has to give the money to the court," the official said. Based on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap was laid outside the court premises and Patil was caught in the act, he said.
Three arrested in bribery case in Rajasthan
Jaipur: A police constable and two sand miners were arrested in a bribery case in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said on Friday. Acting on a complaint, constable Kailash Chaudhary and two sand miners, Rakesh Chaudhary and Shankar Chaudhary, were arrested near Naner crossing, Anti Corruption Bureau ASP Vijay Singh Meena said. The three were allegedly found involved in a bribery case and Rs 1.46 lakh was recovered from them. Meena said police is also searching for SHO Vijendra Singh Gill, who was also allegedly involved in the matter.
Revenue official held for accepting bribe in Muzaffarnagar
Muzaffarnagar: A revenue official was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 here, police said on Friday. Lekhpal Sunil Kumar was arrested on Thursday after he was caught accepting the bribe from an IAF personnel for measurement of disputed land, they said. The IAF personnel had complained to police that Kumar was demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 for measurement of his land which was in unauthorised possession of some people, an officer of Uttar Pradesh Police's anti-corruption unit said. A trap was laid and Kumar was caught accepting the bribe, he said. The IAF personnel had come home on leave to solve the problem of unauthorised possession on his agriculture land, the officer said.
