Cannes 2019: Singer Arpita Chakraborty's songs to be screened at the French Riviera

Arpita Chakraborty became Madhuri Dixit's voice for the song, Paisa Yeh Paisa in Total Dhamaal. The singer's songs are now going to be screened at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival

Arpita Chakraborty. Picture Courtesy: Instagram account

Bollywood singer Arpita Chakraborty, who got popular as Madhuri Dixit's voice (Total Dhamaal) song Paisa Yeh Paisa, is on cloud nine right now. The song became a huge hit and her voice earned great recognition. Arpita's two other songs from the Indo-Spanish Movie Enredados will get screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, on the May 16.

An elated Arpita Chakraborty said, "Festival De Cannes is a platform every artist dreams to be at, and it is a matter of great pride when your work is showcased here. I am truly grateful to the music composer Kaushal Mahavir for this opportunity. Both the songs are close to my heart and I enjoyed singing them."

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Arpita became a mother five weeks back, when she gave birth to a baby boy. So, there is a triple bonanza celebration happening at home for the singer. She says, "I can't believe my blessings. I can only count them. After the Paisa Yeh Paisa song, the Cannes opportunity has come to me, and along with that I am enjoying all of this with my baby."

On the other hand, celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi, Mallika Sherawat, Priyanka Chopra, and others would be walking the red carpet. Hina Khan walked the red carpet on May 15.

Hina Khan was invited to be a part of a panel organised by the India Pavilion. The actress will be joining Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Ekta Kapoor, and Prasoon Joshi, who will also be speaking at the festival on May 17.

"It's a huge honour. I have been following the Cannes Film Festival as a fan for years. Not only because of the red carpet but more so because Cannes is the ground for some of the most path-breaking international content," Hina said in a media interaction.

"Makers from across the world come and present their work and you have some of the best of creative minds meeting all in one place. I am grateful to have the opportunity to not only be present amongst the best of creative minds but also to be sharing my thoughts on cinema, my upcoming film and the journey so far, with them," she added.

