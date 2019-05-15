Check out this fun BTS video of Jacqueline Fernandez!

bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez shared this fun-loving behind the scenes video from her recent magazine shoot

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez recently graced the May issue of a magazine, and the diva looked absolutely ravishing in the photoshoot and this behind the scene video is yet another proof of her beauty. The actress shared the video on her social media and wrote about how much fun she had not just while shooting the video but as a message in life, one should enjoy every little thing.

In the video, the actress is seen splashing away and having fun with colors, paint brushes, on the music and is getting clicked, simultaneously. Jacqueline Fernandez shared the video and wrote, "What does one do to live life, like actually live your one only life??? I think one should sing dance laugh and never ever give up on that!! @cosmoindia@nora1352 @taras84 @bbhiral@cstoledophoto @abhishek4reel [sic]"

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez is the cheerleader you all need in life!

Magazine's May issue is dedicated to the actor for she is all set to make her digital debut and start off on an entrepreneurial journey. Jacqueline Fernandez is not only a sought after name for her commercially successful films, but the actress is also known very popularly in the brand circuit as well.

Owing to immense popularity amongst the masses and her influence on social media, a leading magazine which earlier took the actress on the cover decided to release a digital cover. Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to mark her Digital debut with 'Mrs. Serial Killer'.

The actress has been currently creating a buzz as she would return to Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's franchise with Kick 2.

Also Read: Take a cue from Jacqueline Fernandez and perfect your handstand now!

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates