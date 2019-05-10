Chhattisgarh CGBSE 12th result 2019 announced at cgbse.nic.in; 78.45 pc clear exam

results

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education went on to release CGBSE Class 12 results, online on their official website - cgbse.nic.in after the official announcement from the Raipur office

The Chhattisgarh Board Standard 12th results 2019 were declared today on the board's official website. Those students who were waiting anxiously in order to check their respective CG Board results 2019 will now be able to do so. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education went on to release CGBSE Class 12 results, online on their official website - cgbse.nic.in after the official announcement from the Raipur office. In order to find out their CGBSE 12th results 2019, students will have to visit cgbse.nic.in and then fill in their roll number and other important details.

Additionally, the students will also be able to access their CG Board Class 12 exam results 2019 on Chhattisgarh CGBSE 12th results 2019. According to latest updates, the overall percentage to pass in the CGBSE 12th results 2019 is 78.45 per cent. Yogendra Verma belonging to Mungeli district, has bagged the first position by securing 97.4 percentage.

Around 3 lakh students will now be able to view their CGBSE Class 12 results 2019. CGBSE conducted the Class 12 Board exams from March 7, 2019 to April 2 2019. The CG Board 12th result 2019 were declared for the General (Arts, Science, Commerce) as well as Vocational streams today.

How you can check CGBSE 12th Results 2019 Online

It is imperative that the CG Board 12th result 2019 is released on time for the students, that are in lakhs, and are eagerly waiting to check their results. For the effortless CGBSE 12th Result 2019 checking process, JagranJosh has listed down an easy-to-follow step-by-step guide in order to the CG Board 12th Result 2019. Candidates can follow the steps given below and check their CGBSE Results 2019;

Visit cgbse.nic.in

Click on CG Board 12th Result 2019 tab

Enter Roll Number and Captcha

The CGBSE 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on the computer screenCheck and Download Chhattisgarh Board Result 2019

Students must note that the CGBSE 12th results 2019 marksheets that are released online today will be provisional only. It is important that students collect their original marksheets from their respective school as and when issued by the Board.

Top News Stories of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates