Child spots green snake while on moving bike in Vasai, no one injured

national

While a resident of Vasai, Irfan, was returning home on motorbike, a snake suddenly appeared from the fairing (the front light) near the speedometer. The three-year old-child with him spotted the snake and screamed

In a shocking incident, a green snake was spotted coming out from a moving motorcycle last night in Vasai. The fire brigade officials came to the rescue and managed to take off the snake from the vehicle with no one getting injured.

A 30-year-old resident from Vasai east, Irfan, had gone out shopping along with his friends and a three-year-old child last night. While returning home on their motorbike, a snake suddenly appeared from the fairing (the front light) near the speedometer. The three-year old-child was seated on the petrol tank, when she saw the snake and started to scream.

Irfan in a jiffy, stopped the bike and got off with the child in his arms, keeping distance from the vehicle. Shradul Wadikar, a local resident, immediately informed the fire brigade team.

The snake that was rescued is known as a green snake (known to be semi-poisonous) and was hiding inside the bike fairing (headlight).

After Irfan went shopping to Anand Nagar Market, he was on his way back to Gokhevde. At around 10:30 pm, when he reached near Raut hospital in Anand Nagar, the child sitting on the bike’s petrol tank noticed some movement on the speedometer. After looking closelym the child spotted a snake and began to scream in fear following which people gathered.

Shradul Wadikar immediately rang up the fire brigade, who then rushed to the spot and rescued the snake.

Irfan has no clue as to how and when the snake managed to enter the bike. As I started the bike and moved some distance away, the snake suddenly came out, Irfan added.

Ravish Pati and Sushant Patil, the two officials from the VVMC fire brigade team were rushed to the spot and after swiftly tackling the situation, they managed to rescue the snake without hurting anyone, The snake was later released in the Tungareshwar Jungle area, said Shradul Wadikar.

About snake

This one is fully grown semi-venomous 'Common Vine Snake' generally found in bushes, trees located in forests as well as coastal areas. It lives on small birds, eggs and hatchlings, small lizards and frogs, said Nilesh Bhanage, Founder of PAWS.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates