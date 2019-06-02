Congress social media head Divya Spandana goes missing from Twitter
As per Nirmala Sitharaman's Twitter handle, messages with themes such as the upcoming budget 2019, disinvestment, new economic reforms such as GST 2.0 have been gaining traction
New Delhi: Two days after congratulating newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the official Twitter handle of Congress social media head Divya Spandana has disappeared from the micro-blogging site. A search for @divyaspandana on the micro-blogging site says "sorry, that page doesn't exist!". There has been no official confirmation on the reason behind the Twitter account going missing.
In her last tweet on May 31, she wrote: "Congratulations @nsitharaman on taking charge of a portfolio that was only last held by another woman, Indira Gandhiji in 1970 - makes us womenfolk proud! The GDP not looking great, I'm sure you will do your best to revive the economy. You have our support. Best wishes."
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: When corridors of learning turn into passages of discrimination
- Pune: 21-year-old MBBS student commits suicide
- Raise taxi rates from Rs 22 to Rs 30 or face strike, say Mumbai cab drivers
- With 60 tigers, conflict ahead for Brahmapuri?
- Shivaji Park to get coloured chips instead of paint on its boundary wall
- Narendra Dabholkar accused in CBI custody till June 4
- Bombay HC prioritises mental health of litigants
- Mumbai: New education policy to focus on individual
- Mumbai Crime: Man killed by mob in BKC; seven arrested in case
- 67-year-old Mumbai resident makes water from thin air
- Soon, you can drink out of Mumbai's restored pyaavs
- Art Deco's forgotten hero
- Mumbai event: Watch screening of Sujata, Bandini at Peddar Road
- Mumbai Food: Try these tried-and-tested food trail in the city for Ramzan
- The 'other' Anglo women of the Raj
- Mumbai's dabbawalas face fear of extinction
- A tale about handsome Mumbai siblings
- Nutritionist and home baker give cheese a vegan spin
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Watch: Austin teen's rain dance goes viral on social media