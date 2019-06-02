Congress social media head Divya Spandana goes missing from Twitter

national

As per Nirmala Sitharaman's Twitter handle, messages with themes such as the upcoming budget 2019, disinvestment, new economic reforms such as GST 2.0 have been gaining traction

Divya Spandana. Pic/Facebook

New Delhi: Two days after congratulating newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the official Twitter handle of Congress social media head Divya Spandana has disappeared from the micro-blogging site. A search for @divyaspandana on the micro-blogging site says "sorry, that page doesn't exist!". There has been no official confirmation on the reason behind the Twitter account going missing.

In her last tweet on May 31, she wrote: "Congratulations @nsitharaman on taking charge of a portfolio that was only last held by another woman, Indira Gandhiji in 1970 - makes us womenfolk proud! The GDP not looking great, I'm sure you will do your best to revive the economy. You have our support. Best wishes."

