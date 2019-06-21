Couple stripped and forced to parade naked by locals in Jharkhand
On being asked about the villagers' response toward the incident, he said: "It was a social responsibility of villagers to protect the duo but they did not come forward. Thus, we urged them to register an FIR."
Dumka (Jharkhand): A couple was allegedly stripped and brutally thrashed by locals here in a village at Dumka on Thursday, police said. They were also forced to parade in a naked throughout the village.
"The couple was found in an obnoxious situation. They were brought to Saraiyaha police station. During the investigation we recovered a video of the incident," said Dumka Superintendent of Police YS Ramesh while speaking to ANI.
Victims have been given proper protection and the accused have been sent to jail under POCSO act, police said.
"In order to further probe the case, SDO has set a camp in the village to take action against those seen in the video. Whosoever is seen in the video, other than the arrested persons, police will take strict action against them," Ramesh said.
The reason, why the incident took place, is yet to be ascertained.
