CST foot overbridge collapse: Victims yet to receive any official letter of compensation

Rajesh Das

Two days after the bridge collapse at CST, 19 patients are still undergoing treatment at the government-run St George Hospital and Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital. Most patients complained that they haven't received any official communication from the government so far, regarding the Rs 50,000 compensation that was declared by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday.

Sujay Mazi, 28, injured his back and is unable to sit back due to the pain. Talking to mid-day, he said, "While I was walking down the bridge, it moved suddenly and as I was in the middle, I fell down."

Another patient Rajesh Das underwent a surgery on his legs at St George Hospital. About the compensation, he said, "I don't know about it officially, as no one has approached me or two of my colleagues, who were also injured in the accident."

Meanwhile, the nurses at GT Hospital are still in trauma after seeing the bodies of their colleagues. "I spoke to Bhakti Shinde just a few hours ago," said Ankita Dharma, a nurse at the hospital. "I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw her motionless body."

Superintendent of St George's Hospital, Dr. Madhukar Gaikwad, said, "Most of the patients admitted here are stable. We are likely to discharge two to three patients in the evening after complete evaluation."

