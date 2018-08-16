Cyclist, two motorcyclist killed in separate road accidents in West Bengal

national

Two persons were killed yesterday in separate road accidents in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a police officer said. In the first incident, a cyclist was crushed under the wheels of a truck at Gourbanga Road in Habra police station area of the district around 2pm, he said.

The truck hit two vans before running over the cyclist, identified as 55-year-old Basudeb Ghosh, the officer said. Five people who received injuries in the incident were taken to a Habra State General Hospital, he said, adding that the driver fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind.

In another incident, two motorcycles collided near Icchapur crossing in the district, killing one person and injuring two others. Shyamsujjaman Mondol, 31, was killed on spot, while the two injured were taken to a nearby hospital by local people, the officer said.

