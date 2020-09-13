Dharmendra: Can't sit idle, will be working on something interesting soon

Veteran actor Dharmendra doesn't believe in sitting idle. The Sholay star, who's currently spending time at his farmhouse near Mumbai, says he can't wait to get back to work!

Talking to ETimes, Dharmendra said, "For me, age is just a number. Main sherdil bhi hoon aur nekdil bhi (I'm both brave and kind at heart). Right now, I am enjoying my break. Let this phase get over, I will be working on something interesting very soon. Woh kya hai na (the thing is), I just can't sit idle."

The octogenarian is currently staying at his farmhouse, enjoying the pleasant weather and relaxing. But he will be back on his toes soon. He says, "It's the best season to be here. I feel really fresh and healthy. Main yahan vegetables aur wheat bhi ugata hoon (I grow vegetables and wheat here). I drive around here myself."

He added, "I also look after the people at my farm. I am utilising this time to write poetry, too. Main bus khud se baatein karta hoon and I keep penning down those thoughts."

Well, we can't wait to see what the veteran actor has in store for us!

Also read: Bobby Deol: A Surname Can't Let You Thrive In Film Industry For 25 Years

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news