Dimple Kapadia is 'shining bright' on her 62nd birthday; see video
Dimple Kapadia's 62nd birthday on Saturday, her daughter Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram and posted a "goofy" video of her mother
On veteran actress Dimple Kapadia's 62nd birthday on Saturday, her daughter Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram and posted a "goofy" video of her mother.
"The birthday girl is shining bright ! Mother turns a year older and looks even better. The fabulous birthday girl," Twinkle, also an author-producer, wrote along with the video in which Dimple is seen flaunting her hair.
Dimple's video grabbed the attention of the social media users including members of the film fraternity.
Actress Malaika Arora commented: "Too stunning."
Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap finds Dimple's look "gorgeous".
Dimple was 16 years old when she became an overnight star with the 1973 film "Bobby". Soon after the success of the film, she quit the industry for her wedding with the then superstar Rajesh Khanna. But after a decade of absence, she returned for a successful innings in filmdom with "Saagar" and proved her mettle with an eclectic mix of commercial and parallel cinema - "Aitbaar", "Arjun", "Ram Lakhan", "Batwara", "Kaash", "Rudaali" and "Lekin".
"Dil Chahta Hai", "Luck by Chance", "What The Fish" and "Finding Fanny" are some of the offbeat films Dimple chose after 2000. She was last seen on the big screen in "Welcome Back".
Apart from Bollywood, Dimple is now all set to make big waves in Hollywood as she has been roped in for Christopher Nolan's film "Tenet".
