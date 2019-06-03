Direction on Dia Mirza's mind

web-series

Actor-turned-producer Dia Mirza plans to wield the directorial baton soon. The Sanju (2018) actor is currently taking a call on which story she wants to tell.

Once that is clear, she will be ready to call the shots. Mirza, who stars in the upcoming web series, Kaafir, has also produced a digital show, Mind The Malhotras. The actor refers to web shows as novels. You have to dive deep into the character to understand the story.

Dia Mirza has wrapped up the first schedule of drama series Kaafir helmed by Sonam Nair, says that working with a female director has great perks. As the lady at the fore in "Kaafir, she plays what she terms as one of her career's "most challenging roles". The first schedule of the shoot in Himachal Pradesh recently came to an end.

"The first schedule has been a wonderful experience. I have had the chance to meet so many people, and learn so much from them. The locals have been so welcoming towards the entire crew and they have also fed us amazing food," Dia said in a statement.

"Working with a female director has great perks. We cuddle in the cold, we cry together but most of all, we get each other. I am so glad I have found a sister in Sonam Nair. She makes work such a joy," she added.

