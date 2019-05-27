Driver who killed his colleague for Rs 15 lakh arrested in Palghar

crime

The accused had allegedly strangulated Raghuram Aital in his car and dumped his body along the roadside on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district of Maharashtra

Representational Image

Palghar: A shipping company driver who had killed his 72-year-old colleague on May 13 has been arrested by the police on Monday. Police said that the stolen amount of Rs 14 lakh recovered from him.

According to reports, the accused identified as Rahul Yadav, 28, had allegedly strangulated Raghuram Aital in his car and dumped his body along the roadside on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district of Maharashtra. Waliv police station Assistant Police Inspector Sudhir Daherkar said Yadav allegedly strangulated Aital with a leather belt and fled with Rs 15 lakh cash he was carrying.

"The money was given to Aital for delivering it to a person based out of Borivli," he said, adding that the incident occurred when Aital was going to Borivli in the car driven by Yadav.

According to Daherkar, Yadav was in need of the money for his marriage, which was scheduled in Diwali this year. The accused was arrested on May 25 and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police have recovered Rs 14,03,000 from Yadav.

In another similar case, a 34-year-old man allegedly killed his wife because she could not bear a child for him. The alleged incident occurred in April at Raval camp in Antop Hill, where the accused hung her body from the ceiling fan after strangling her to death. The accused was arrested on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Naresh Sabharwal (34) and his wife Supriya (34), had been married since 2010. On April 7, the accused had an argument with his wife following which she locked herself in the bedroom. However, when she didn't come out of the room for a long time, he broke the door open and found her body hanging from the ceiling fan.

Based on Naresh's statement, the police filed a case of accidental death. But the police claimed that they found inconsistencies in Sabharwal’s statements during probe; meanwhile, Supriya's body was then sent for post-mortem.

Supriya’s brother, Deepak Pandey, approached the police on April 27 and gave a statement that the couple had frequent arguments and so she took the extreme step.

On Friday, the police received the post mortem report, which revealed that the victim was murdered. The report further mentioned that there were no rope marks on Supriya’s neck and that she was strangled to death. After which, the police arrested Sabharwal for trying to portray the murder as a case of suicide.

(With inputs from PTI)

Top News stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates