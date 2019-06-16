Eight killed after car hits truck on Yamuna Expressway near Mathura

national

Mathura: Eight persons of a family, including an 11-year-old girl, were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the police said.

A call was received at the Police Control Room (PCR) at around 8.20 a.m. informing the police about the accident following which a team was rushed to the spot.

"A Wagon R going from Noida to Agra lost control and rammed into a truck moving ahead of it. The car was so badly damaged that gas cutters had to be used to bring the occupants out. All of them were rushed to a nearby hospital where five persons were declared brought dead," a senior police officer said.

While one of the injured persons succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, two others were taken to a hospital in Agra where they breathed their last.

"We have sent the bodies for post-mortem and have informed the relatives of the deceased," the officer said, adding that the truck driver fled from the spot with his vehicle.

Further investigation is underway.

With inputs from IANS

