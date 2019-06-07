Ekta Kapoor 44th birthday: Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani pour wishes

television

As Ekta Kapoor celebrates her 44th birthday on Friday, June 7, 2019, her pals from the television industry have taken to their social media accounts to pour their thoughts about her

Ekta Kapoor with nephew Laksshya. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/smritiiraniofficial. Ekta Kapoor with Anita Hassanandani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/anitahassanandani

Ekta Kapoor is celebrating her 44th birthday on Friday, June 7, 2019. The content queen and also called as the 'Boss Lady,' Ekta has retained the title of 'content czarina' for the past few years now. The Balaji head-honcho, Ekta has several television shows and web series on her name, through which, she has given many actors a breakthrough in the industry.

Wishing Ekta Kapoor on her birthday, her best friends from the telly town have shared adorable photos of themselves with her and blessed her on the happy occasion. Actress Anita Hassanandani, who was seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Shagun, shared a photo of her with Ekta on Instagram and wrote, "Mommy Ektu here's wishing you all the happiness in the world on your birthday... This year is extra special as you turn extra responsible extra settled extra happy extra focused extra hardworking (as always) and extra SEXY(wonder how) Ravie is really lucky to have you as his mother and I am very lucky to have you as my friend. Once again happy birthday precious, Love you to the moon n back! [sic]"

Karan Patel also made a collage of photos and wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY .... to the Hottest Producer in B-Town .... to the most Amazing Friend ... and above all, to the lil girl inside with a heart of gold. Love You Ekta. Jus be the way you are because nothing comes even remotely close to the Original. @ektaravikapoor ... tum ho Mohobbatein [sic]"

One of Ekta's 'naagins', Karishma Tanna also wished her. She shared photos and wrote: "Happy birthday mommy Ekta! When it comes to u, there is so much to express, so much to type..but I don't know how to express.. so let me sum it up by just saying, I Love you! [sic]"

One of Ekta Kapoor's oldest friends, Smriti Irani also wished her in the most lovable manner. Here's what she wrote: "You brighten our lives with your smile, you strengthen our resolve with your support no matter what battles lie ahead, your belief that time will heal all wounds and do justice helped me sail through many turbulent phases, your conversations with God ... there are many ways for us in the Irani family to describe you but words won't be enough, Happy Birthday @ektaravikapoor rockstar Maasi, anchor, friend [sic]"

She thanked everyone for the lovely wishes and blamed it on her low network for not being able to stay in touch with anyone. Here's what she wrote: "Thank you very much 4 all d birthday wishes, I am in a low network area & is difficult 2 respond to each one of you but I will do so once m back, #MissionOverMars streaming soon on @altbalaji #ALTBalajiOrginal #ShobhaKapoor #MonaSingh #SakshiTanwar @Nnidhisin @PalomiGhosh [sic]"

Thankyou very much 4 all d birthday wishes ðÂÂÂ

I am in a low network area & is difficult 2 respond to each one of you but I will do so once m back ðÂÂÂ #MissionOverMars streaming soon on @altbalaji #ALTBalajiOrginal #ShobhaKapoor #MonaSingh #SakshiTanwar @Nnidhisin @PalomiGhosh pic.twitter.com/A1SEI3CIdY — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) June 7, 2019

Here's wishing Ekta Kapoor, a very happy birthday!

Also Read: Netizens trend #HBDEktaKapoor on the content czarina's birthday

Top Entertainment Stories Of The Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates