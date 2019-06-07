Netizens trend #HBDEktaKapoor on the content czarina's birthday

bollywood

Spearheading the entertainment industry, Ekta Kapoor has always treated her fans with unforgettable content rich narratives in various forms. Ekta celebrates her 44th birthday on June 7, 2019

Content Czarina Ekta Kapoor, who has delivered path-breaking content to the audience be it television, OTT platform or films, celebrates her birthday today! The fans of Ekta are trending the visionary filmmaker on the occasion of her birthday with the hashtag #HBDEktaKapoor all across!

Spearheading the entertainment industry, Ekta Kapoor has always treated her fans with unforgettable content rich narratives in various forms. Her fans on the internet can't stop wishing the queen for delivering the exemplary work over the years on her special day.

Ekta Kapoor known for the bravest choices of stories stands as an inspiration to many. A game-changer in the Indian television industry in the true sense, Ekta Kapoor recently joined the league of 500+ global leaders and marked her debut on LinkedIn. Being the only content creator from India on the platform, Ekta is surely a trailblazer in the true sense of the term.

One of the leading names in the industry, she started her career as a producer from a very young age along with her mother and there were a lot of questions which were asked to Ekta regarding the same, each time. Putting every question in perspective, Ekta finally shared her journey post Balaji with a new social media post recently.

Being a single mother through surrogacy, which again stayed a process untouched by the women of the country so far, Ekta is not just an inspiration on the work front but is a true influencer in every walk of life, where she leads the path for not just motherhood but womanhood.

