Ekta Kapoor unveils poster of upcoming series Mission Over Mars on her birthday

Ekta Kapoor unveils MOM's poster on the occasion of her birthday; giving the audience a sneak peek into the cast of their power-packed female ensemble. M.O.M will see ace actors like Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh, and Palomi Ghosh

Be it romance, an edge of the seat thriller, a realistic high-school drama or erotica, it wouldn't be wrong to call ALTBalaji, one of the leading video streaming platforms in the country, and the jack-of-all-trades. Taking their diverse content library, a notch further, they sure seem to be reaching for the stars, mars to be speaking literally, with the launch of their new show titled M.O.M (Mission Over Mars). Adding further glam and panache was none other than TV mogul Ekta Kapoor, who unveils the show's poster on the occasion of her birthday; giving the audience a sneak peek into the cast of their power-packed female ensemble. M.O.M will see ace actors like Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh, and Palomi Ghosh playing pivotal roles in the lead along with many other brilliant actors from the industry.

Essaying the character of Moshmi, a scientist at ISA (Indian Space Agency), Mona Singh shares, "From all the roles I have essayed so far, I have never played a scientist. And to add to it I play a Bengali lady in the series for which I had to work on my dialect too. Something that was so new to me, I had no past references which could be put to use. It was quite a challenge for me which was why I wanted to take this up."

Sakshi Tanwar, who also plays a disciplined Mission Coordinator shares, "M.O.M is an impressive web series completely dominant with women-centric content. I am extremely overwhelmed that ALTBalaji gave me the character of Nandita Hariprasad, which is a senior scientist at ISA (Indian Space Agency). This series completely reiterates the fact that women today can achieve the impossible and work at any position in their workspace."

ALTBalaji is all set to deliver an inspiring true events-based drama with its upcoming web series.

