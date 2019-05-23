Election results 2019: Nobody can counter PM Narendra Modi for next 25 years, says Shiv Sena

national

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also claimed the NDA's victory this time would be bigger than in 2014. People gave a befitting reply to the opposition parties which created "an atmosphere of illusion" against Modi over issues such as the Rafale fighter jet

Aaditya Thackeray, Ramdas Athavale, Devendra Fadnavis, and Uddhav Thackeray interact with the media after the declaration of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. All Pics/Nimesh Dave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recorded a spectacular victory in Varanasi, clocking a margin of 4,75,754 votes. PM Modi polled a total of 6,69,602 votes while his nearest rival, Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP), got 1,93,848. Ajay Rai of the Congress got 1,51,800 votes. After the thumping victory, Shiv Sena heaped praises on PM Narendra Modi as the BJP-led NDA was heading for a resounding victory in Lok Sabha polls.

While addressing the media, the Shiv Sena said that nobody would be able to pose a challenge before PM Narendra Modi for the next 25 years. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also claimed the NDA's victory this time would be bigger than in 2014. People gave a befitting reply to the opposition parties which created "an atmosphere of illusion" against Modi over issues such as the Rafale fighter jet deal, he said.



Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party often criticized the BJP in the last five years but eventually sealed a fresh seat-sharing pact with it ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. "The entire country is 'Modi-may' (in thrall of Modi)," Raut, who edits the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', told reporters here.

"The truth has to be accepted that no one could counter Modi. Today's mandate is such that no one can counter

(Modi) for the next 25 years," Raut said. The Rajya Sabha member said the BJP-led NDA was also doing well in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, where the Congress won the Assembly polls last year.

"The country has reposed faith in Narendra Modi's leadership for the next five years. He will take the country even further ahead in five years," he said. Raut said the opposition parties are needed in a democracy, but they should introspect as to why people rejected them.



BJP-NDA alliance address the media at Matoshree in Mumbai

"Why they lost in their bastions? Why former chief ministers (Congress candidates Ashok Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde) too were routed? Why people are so angry with the opposition?" he said. In Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to the Lok Sabha, the BJP emerged victorious in one seat and was leading in 22 other seats while the Sena was ahead in 18 seats. The Congress and its ally NCP were leading in one and four seats, respectively.

Back in 2014, PM Narendra Modi won from Varanasi by a margin of 3.37 lakh votes. Varanasi has been celebrating the Prime Minister's victory since the morning with songs, dance, and sweets. According to sources, Modi will visit Varanasi next week to offer thanks and prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

With inputs from PTI

Top Election Results 2019 stories

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates