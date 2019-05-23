Elections 2019: B-town celebrities Sunny Leone, Riteish Deshmukh react to Lok Sabha results

Updated: May 23, 2019, 15:18 IST | mid-day online desk

Ahead of the declaration of the Lok Sabha results, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thursday said India's future would be even brighter in this festival of democracy

Sunny Leone/picture courtesy: Sunny Leone's Instagram account

Ahead of the declaration of the Lok Sabha results, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thursday said India's future would be even brighter in this festival of democracy.

The actor had been campaigning for his wife and BJP candidate Kirron Kher, who is seeking re-election from Chandigarh.

"Jai ho," Anupam tweeted.

It's not just Anupam Kher, but Sunny Leone, Riteish Deshmukh and Asha Bhosle also tweeted about the Lok Sabha elections.

 

 

 

This Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a triangular contest among four-time MP and Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal, Kirron Kher, and former Union Minister Harmohan Dhawan of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Former Railway Minister Bansal lost to Kirron Kher by nearly 70,000 votes in the 2014 elections.

