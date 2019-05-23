Elections 2019: B-town celebrities Sunny Leone, Riteish Deshmukh react to Lok Sabha results

bollywood

Ahead of the declaration of the Lok Sabha results, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thursday said India's future would be even brighter in this festival of democracy

Ahead of the declaration of the Lok Sabha results, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thursday said India's future would be even brighter in this festival of democracy.

The actor had been campaigning for his wife and BJP candidate Kirron Kher, who is seeking re-election from Chandigarh.

"Jai ho," Anupam tweeted.

It's not just Anupam Kher, but Sunny Leone, Riteish Deshmukh and Asha Bhosle also tweeted about the Lok Sabha elections.

India ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ has decided- Democracy needs to be celebrated. Many Congratulations to our Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on this huge verdict. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 23, 2019

Leading by How many votes ???? ;) ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 23, 2019

Tonight is going to be special cuz I’m staying up all night to watch the #Indianelectionresults ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ #lanights #ting — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 23, 2019 The Indian electorate has voted wisely. Congratulations to Hon. PM Modi, NDA & all BJP party cadres who have worked tirelessly to take our country into a Golden Age that is long overdue. Jai Hind ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) May 23, 2019

Tonight is going to be special cuz I’m staying up all night to watch the #Indianelectionresults ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ #lanights #ting — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 23, 2019

Faqeer Badshah Modi JI , Dharti puttra sunny Deol, Congratulations. Achhe Din Yaqeenan Ayen Ge ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð³. pic.twitter.com/wisnZ6XIpa — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 23, 2019

Hema , Congratulations. We love Mother India ð®ð³ we have proved in Bekaner and Mathura. We will keep our ð®ð³ flying.........always ð pic.twitter.com/utQnUZ5QUj — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 23, 2019

What a clean sweep!The opposition & the Congress silenced totally!Modiji, after having suffered so many insults,many personal, stands totally vindicated as a true nationalist in whom the masses have reposed complete faith & view as a leader who can make India excel in all spheres — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 23, 2019

Respected dear @narendramodi ji

hearty congratulations ... You made it !!! God bless. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 23, 2019

This Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a triangular contest among four-time MP and Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal, Kirron Kher, and former Union Minister Harmohan Dhawan of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Former Railway Minister Bansal lost to Kirron Kher by nearly 70,000 votes in the 2014 elections.

