Elections 2019: B-town celebrities Sunny Leone, Riteish Deshmukh react to Lok Sabha results
Ahead of the declaration of the Lok Sabha results, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thursday said India's future would be even brighter in this festival of democracy
The actor had been campaigning for his wife and BJP candidate Kirron Kher, who is seeking re-election from Chandigarh.
"Jai ho," Anupam tweeted.
It's not just Anupam Kher, but Sunny Leone, Riteish Deshmukh and Asha Bhosle also tweeted about the Lok Sabha elections.
India ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ has decided- Democracy needs to be celebrated. Many Congratulations to our Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on this huge verdict.— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 23, 2019
Leading by How many votes ???? ;) ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 23, 2019
Tonight is going to be special cuz I’m staying up all night to watch the #Indianelectionresults ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ #lanights #ting— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 23, 2019
The Indian electorate has voted wisely. Congratulations to Hon. PM Modi, NDA & all BJP party cadres who have worked tirelessly to take our country into a Golden Age that is long overdue. Jai Hind ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼— ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) May 23, 2019
Faqeer Badshah Modi JI , Dharti puttra sunny Deol, Congratulations. Achhe Din Yaqeenan Ayen Ge ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð³. pic.twitter.com/wisnZ6XIpa— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 23, 2019
Hema , Congratulations. We love Mother India ð®ð³ we have proved in Bekaner and Mathura. We will keep our ð®ð³ flying.........always ð pic.twitter.com/utQnUZ5QUj— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 23, 2019
What a clean sweep!The opposition & the Congress silenced totally!Modiji, after having suffered so many insults,many personal, stands totally vindicated as a true nationalist in whom the masses have reposed complete faith & view as a leader who can make India excel in all spheres— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 23, 2019
Respected dear @narendramodi ji— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 23, 2019
hearty congratulations ... You made it !!! God bless.
This Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a triangular contest among four-time MP and Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal, Kirron Kher, and former Union Minister Harmohan Dhawan of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Former Railway Minister Bansal lost to Kirron Kher by nearly 70,000 votes in the 2014 elections.
