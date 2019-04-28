Elections 2019: Mumbai Police to deploy 40,000 cops on election duty; issue guidelines

national

204 additional personnel have been deployed out of city limits to ensure hassle-free polling in Mumbai on 29 April; measures are taken to boost security for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in wake of the recent blasts in Sri Lanka

The Mumbai police are ensuring that polling is fare and without any hassles whatsoever when Mumbaikars go out to vote on April 29 for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The police department has put in place a report on the preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai for the six parliamentary constituencies-Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South.

In lieu of the elections in Mumbai on April 29, the Mumbai police will be deploying close to 40000 personnel on election duty. They have 204 persons out of city limits as well so that there are no problems during polling.

During the period of Model Code of conduct, a total of 391 illegal weapons have been seized.

Not just this, the Mumbai police has also taken care of the security of the people in the wake of Sri Lanka blasts. All personnel have been sensitized along with with Force One, Quick Response Team, assault teams, Anti-terror cell and the intelligence team.

Two thousand six hundred and forty-eight litres of illegal liquor worth Rs 10 lakh has been seized along with illegal drugs over RS 40 crore.

Guidelines issued by the Mumbai police:

1. Total 06 Parliamentary Constituencies (36 Assembly Constituency)

04 Constituencies in Mumbai Suburbs District,

02 Constituencies in Mumbai City District

2. Total Polling Booths: 10073 Booths at 1492 Locations

Mumbai City District: 2601 Booths at 527 Locations

Mumbai Suburbs District: 7472 Booths at 965 Locations

There are NO Vulnerable Booths in Mumbai City

Total of 325 Polling Booths have been declared as CRITICAL.

3. Approximately 40,400 security personnel will be deployed for elections in Mumbai city which includes 14 Coys of CPMF and 12 Coys of SRPF and approximately 6000 Home Guards.

4. Training of all officers and staff who will be doing election duty is completed.

5. Deployment Plan for officers and staff is implemented.

6. Adequate Preventive Actions have been taken

Externment of 204 Persons (u/s 55,56,57 BP Act)

6029 Final Bonds taken U/S 107 CrPC

1665 Final Bonds taken U/S 110 CrPC

423 Final Bonds taken U/S 109 CrPC

5765 Notices have been served U/S 149 CrPC

6 MPDA Cases under MPDA

All the history Sheeters have been verified, Necessary Preventive Actions Taken

7. Total of 391 Illegal weapons have been seized so far during the period of Model Code

of Conduct.

8. Execution of Non-Bailable Warrants

4833 NBWs have been executed already

9. Seizure under the Prohibition Act and NDPS Act

Total of 510 Cases were registered, 2648 Litres of illegal liquor worth 10,39,894/- seized.

Total of 187 Cases Possession cases were booked under the NDPS Act. 209.9KGs illegal drugs worth 40,82,586,955/- was seized. (over 40 Crores)

10. Cash Seizures during MCC Period. 35 incidents reported, 10,51,80,352/- worth cash

seized. IT Dept. is verifying the source of money.

11. Total of 18 Electoral offences are registered so far and 17 cases of MCC

Violations are reported so far.

12. Anti-terror Measures

In the backdrop of recent attacks in Sri Lanka, security has been beefed up in the city and all our officers and staffs have been sensitized.

Force One, QRT, Assault Teams, ATC, etc have been briefed and intelligence team has also been put on the task

13. Mumbai Police Voting through Postal Ballot

More than 17,000+ officers and staff of Mumbai Police have registered themselves for casting their vote through postal ballots

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases across the city, out of which three phases have been completed. The fourth phase is scheduled for April 29 and Mumbai will undergo voting in that phase.

