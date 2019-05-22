Engineer, assistant arrested for taking bribe in Ajmer

crime

The accused identified as Surendra Kumar demanded a bribe from the complainant, Mangalram Jat, through his assistant, Navratan Solanki, for issuing a no objection certificate about contract work

Jaipur: An engineer of the Public Health and Engineering Department and his assistant were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on Wednesday in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, officials said. The accused identified as Surendra Kumar demanded a bribe from the complainant, Mangalram Jat, through his assistant, Navratan Solanki, for issuing a no objection certificate about contract work, said Chandra Prakash Sharma, assistant superintendent of police, Anti Corruption Bureau. Kumar and Solanki were arrested while accepting the bribe. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officer added.

In another incident, police arrested an acting principal of a college and a government teacher in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district for allegedly taking bribe from a student. The teacher and the acting principal took a bribe from the student to give relaxation in attendance and good marks in practical exams, an ACB official said.

According to the police, Government teacher Sanjay Jain and acting principal of Vardhaman Teachers Training College Savita Pathak took the bribe amount of Rs 10,000, which was allegedly recovered from them, ACB ASP Bhawani Shankar Meena said. They were arrested from the college office. Reportedly, Jain's wife is the director of the college. Police took the action after B.ED student Harshini Rathore On May 13, registered a complaint alleging that the accused had demanded a sum of Rs 30,000 from her to give her good marks in the practical exam.

