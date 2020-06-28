Farhan Akhtar calls Sushant Singh Rajput's death 'greatest tragedy'; is enraged at treatment of family

Bollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). While the police have confirmed that he has died by suicide, no 'note' was found from his residence. SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media.

Actor Farhan Akhtar spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. Calling Sushant's demise as one of the greatest tragedies of recent times, the actor said that it enraged him when he saw Sushant's family was not given the opportunity to breathe. In an interview to India Today, Farhan said, "It is one of the greatest tragedies that I can think of in recent times. It is a tremendous loss to the fraternity. It enrages you when you see that his family is not given the opportunity to breathe. Theories are being spun about why he did it. This is not the time for that. Let some time pass. Right now its speculation from abetment to murder to every crazy thing. Everyone suddenly knew what he thought, his journey and everything about him. What followed is a circus."

Sushant's death has reignited the conversation about mental health and nepotism in the film industry. The film fraternity is being called out for its treatment of 'outsiders' while praising star kids born of privilege. Commenting on the issue, the actor-director said, "Our industry functions purely on success and failure. But is there a privilege for people who're born in the film industry? Absolutely. Will it be easier for them to gain access, to pitch a script to someone or offer their services as an actor? 100 per cent, there's no denying that. Does that mean that it's a bad thing? No, its the lot of the draw. Your parents have worked incredibly hard to give you a headstart as any parent would like to give their kids. But are all outsiders treated badly, that's not true. Are all industry insiders clanish, that's not true either."

Farhan requested people to "be kind, more inclusive and reach out". "But right now everyone is either got a sword out or holding a shield. It’s ugly. We should remember him for his great work and talent, mourn the fact that we lost somebody who had great potential,” he added.

Earlier, the Rock On actor had dedicated a poem to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It appeared to deride the sudden concern for him by B-Town folk. Titled Gone too soon, he wrote: "Sleep my brother, Let the vultures gather and the crocodiles weep, Let the circus performers juggle, contort, bow and leap, Let the shrill get higher, Let the darkness in the hearts of men get deep, Sleep, my brother sleep, RIP Sushant (sic)".

The actor's death has shocked the Bollywood industry. his suicide has created a huge wave in Bollywood. Right from television to Bollywood celebrities, everyone condoled his demise. On June 15, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, and Varun Sharma paid their respects at his last rites that were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium. Several celebrities like Dharmendra, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon have revealed the dark side of the showbiz.

Speaking about his journey, the actor made his acting debut with the television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. In 2009, he played the lead role in Pavitra Rishta which made him a household name. Since then there was no looking back for the actor. Right from his Bollywood debut film Kai Po Che to his last outing Chhichhore, the actor left behind a long list of memorable roles which will be cherished forever.

