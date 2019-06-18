Farhan Akhtar is sweating it out while prepping for Toofan

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar took to his social media and posted a video where he is seen carrying his workout regime along with his trainer for the prep of his next Toofan

Pic: Instagram/@faroutakhtar

Actor-Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took to his social media and posted a video where he is seen carrying his workout regime along with his trainer for the prep of his next Toofan, which will be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Farhan Akhtar posted a video on his Instagram handle where the actor can be seen pushing his limits to prep for the role of a boxer. The actor shared the post and wrote, "It’s never over till the trainer says it’s over .. @drewnealpt #ToofanInTheMaking #boxerlife #fitnessgoals #drillsforskills #punchthroughthebarrier".

Farhan has been training very hard to transform his body into a boxer's for which he has been undergoing rigorous training and is not skipping any session as the role demands a certain kind of physique. The actor's fans and Industry peers were floored by this video. Looks like, Farhan is surely going to blow everyone's minds with the role of a boxer.

This is not the first time that the actor has shared a workout picture but he makes sure he keeps his fans updated with his fitness sessions. Time and again, he treats his fans by giving them insights to his workout regime which is widely hailed as inspirational for his fans. The fan-frenzy is super thrilled to witness the magic on the big -screen and cannot wait for his next, Toofan.

As the role demands for physical masculinity, the actor started taking boxing lessons from Drew Neal, who is a World Kickboxing Champion.

Toofan is a sports-drama is which is inspired by a fictitious character and is a story which revolves around a boxer and his endearing love story.

Farhan is also gearing up for his upcoming movie, The Sky Is Pink, where the actor will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra after their previous work, Dil Dhadakne Do, which too created a buzz then.

The Sky Is Pink also features Secret Superstar actress Zaira Wasim. The film is reportedly based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, played by Wasim, and traces the love story between her parents. After elaborate shooting schedules across London, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Mumbai, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra wrapped up the shoot of The Sky Is Pink early in March.

Aisha Chaudhary, whose life the film is based upon, became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency disorder at the age of 13. The Sky Is Pink will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his home banner Roy Kapur Films and will hit theatres in October 2019.

