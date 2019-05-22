Farmer kills another farmer with an axe for picking up tomatoes without permission
Chakresh Patel, a farmer himself, allegedly attacked Rajendra Kachhi with an axe after the latter objected to Patel plucking tomatoes from his farm without permission
On May 22, 2019, in what can be termed as a bizarre incident, a farmer killed another farmer after being caught picking tomatoes from a farm in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at Mehgawan village on Tuesday night. The accused was subsequently arrested by the police.
Chakresh Patel (30), a farmer himself, allegedly attacked Rajendra Kachhi (45) with an axe after the latter
objected to Patel plucking tomatoes from his farm without permission, said Panagar police station in-charge Ravindra
Verma. Kachhi had gone to his fields Tuesday night after dinner to inspect the crops, he said.
When he saw Patel plucking tomatoes, he informed his family members about it on mobile phone and asked Patel to go
to the house with him. As they were walking, Patel allegedly hit him in the back of his head with an axe, the police officer said.
Police arrested Patel and further probe is on, he added.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai cops land in LOC to search man who sent a pornographic video on WhatsApp
- mid-day test drive: Mumbai streets are alive with the danger of cylinders
- Mumbai: Priest dies of shock after seeing truck run over boy at Sion-Koliwada
- Mumbai: Snakes frequenting posh Malabar Hill Society scare residents
- Dead man's case files go missing from JJ Hospital
- Mumbai: 23 BMM students of Khalsa college stranded in final year
- Shiv Sena may get Dy CM post soon
- Thane police crack Vajreshwari temple theft, nab five
- Mumbai: Rape accused flees from cops through hospital toilet in Versova
- BJP in Mumbai North to keep 3,000 laddoos, pedas ready for Thursday
- Tushar Gandhi: To drag Bapu in was strategically planned
- Mumbai Mahila Congress seeks FIR against Vivek Oberoi for insulting women's modesty
- Court quashes sexual assault FIR against actor Jeetendra filed by cousin
- TikTok Celebrity Mohit Mor shot dead; act captured on CCTV
- Poonam Mahajan: Unseen family photos of Pramod Mahajan's daughter
- Elections 2019: Popular politicians and key battles in Mumbai
- Mumbai tour operators cancel travel plans to save the fireflies
- These photos of Milind Deora with wife Pooja and family are precious
Sight of wilted crops kills farmer on spot in UP