Farmer kills another farmer with an axe for picking up tomatoes without permission

national

Chakresh Patel, a farmer himself, allegedly attacked Rajendra Kachhi with an axe after the latter objected to Patel plucking tomatoes from his farm without permission

Representational Picture

On May 22, 2019, in what can be termed as a bizarre incident, a farmer killed another farmer after being caught picking tomatoes from a farm in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at Mehgawan village on Tuesday night. The accused was subsequently arrested by the police.

Chakresh Patel (30), a farmer himself, allegedly attacked Rajendra Kachhi (45) with an axe after the latter

objected to Patel plucking tomatoes from his farm without permission, said Panagar police station in-charge Ravindra

Verma. Kachhi had gone to his fields Tuesday night after dinner to inspect the crops, he said.

When he saw Patel plucking tomatoes, he informed his family members about it on mobile phone and asked Patel to go

to the house with him. As they were walking, Patel allegedly hit him in the back of his head with an axe, the police officer said.

Police arrested Patel and further probe is on, he added.

Top News Stories Of The Day