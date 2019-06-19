Father, son electrocuted to death in Uttar Pradesh

national

The duo died on the spot, while five other family members sustained minor burns

Representational image

Banda: Two members of a family in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a high-voltage wire that fell on their house, police said on Wednesday. The deceased identified as Pappu Khan (47) and his son, Safiq (17), were sleeping outside their house in Badegaon village when the overhead wire fell on their house late on Tuesday night, Naraini Circle Officer Kuldeep Gupta stated. The duo died on the spot, while five other family members sustained minor burns. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.

In another incident, Two women were electrocuted when they came into contact with a live wire, police said. The incident occurred in Thirubuvanai village near Pondicherry. The deceased identified as Sengeni (65) and Vijaya (55) had gone out to pluck vegetables from a garden near their house when the incident took place. Both the women died instantly, police said. The relatives of the women, who went in search of them, saw them lying dead in the garden and reported the matter to the police. As per reports, Police has registered a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. A strong wind had swept across the village on Tuesday night snapping the overhead power line which the women had accidentally stamped on, said the police.

With inputs from PTI

