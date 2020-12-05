Filmmaker Nitin Kumar Gupta on Rahul Roy: Have been in constant touch with his medical staff and his twin

Actor Rahul Roy suffered a cerebrovascular stroke while he was shooting for his web film L.A.C - Live The Battle in Kargil. He was immediately airlifted to Srinagar and then brought back to Mumbai. The Aashiqui actor is currently under treatment at the Nanavati hospital.

L.A.C - Live The Battle, which also marks the OTT debut of Nishant Singh Malkhani, is directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta and jointly produced by Chitra Vakil Sharma and Nivedita Basu. Now, talking about the actor, his medical expenses and his condition, Gupta has spoken to Mumbai Mirror.

He stated, "I've been in constant touch with his medical staff and his twin Rohit. The latter, who lives in Canada, told me on Thursday morning that Rahul's physiotherapy and speech therapy is going well."

Also Read: Rahul Roy Suffers Brain Stroke While Filming; Admitted To Mumbai Hospital

He added, "Rohit spoke to Rahul for half a minute and informed that Rahul is conscious and speaking a few sentences. Thanks to everyone's prayers, he is doing better every day."

When asked about the actor's medical expenses, this is what the filmmaker had to say, "I've had discussions with his doctors who have said a stent may be required in the middle cerebral artery to prevent cerebrovascular events in the future. It's a preventive measure and may prove expensive."

He also added, "Once I return, I will speak with the doctors again regarding costs. I can handle the expenses for now, but if anyone wants to help in any way it will just make it easier for me to help him. I am sure once Rahul recovers, they will be compensated."

In an interview recently, talking about Bollywood, Rahul Roy said, "I walked away and that was my choice. It had nothing to do with the industry. Whether it is a privilege or a curse, I came into the industry not to become a star but I was fortunate that an article on my mom had left Mahesh Bhatt Sahab impressed and he wanted to meet her and then he asked my mother if I wanted to act after he saw my pictures. I was intrigued by Bhatt Sahab. I never thought about being a film actor."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Producer Nivedita Basu On Rahul Roy's Medical Treatment: We Have Been Taking Care Of All The Expenses

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news