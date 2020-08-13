Will Ganapati special trains run in Maharashtra? Waiting for final go-ahead from state, says Central Railway

The Central Railway on Thursday said that after a verbal order from the Maharashtra government to put a hold on the running of Ganapati festival trains, there has been no confirmation on the response at any level about the trains.

"In view of COVID-19 and the extraordinary situation prevailing as a consequence, the Central Railway in a letter dated July 23 had asked the State Government on their views about running Ganapati special trains (special long-distance mail/express trains to Konkan Region within Maharashtra), the number and date from which to run these special trains," a CR spokesperson said.

So what's the politics of Ganapati special trains for Konkan from Maharashtra? Here's a sequence of events from beginning. On July 23 @Central_Railway seeks opinion of Maharashtra govt led by @CMOMaharashtra@OfficeofUT & Transport Minister @advanilparab on it. This is the letter pic.twitter.com/oyebee8KDa — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) August 13, 2020

Director, Disaster Management Unit, Maharashtra in their reply on August 7 informed that special trains may be scheduled for the festival. Accordingly, the CR had scheduled special trains and sent for Railway Board's approval. On August 9, the Railway Board instantly approved the running of special trains subject to following the Standard Operations Procedure (SOP) of Ministry of Home Affairs and Inter-District travel norms of the State Government of Maharashtra in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

As railways were preparing to run the trains, senior officials of State Government of Maharashtra verbally informed them on the night of August 8 to keep the schedule of running of special trains on hold as the matter was under reconsideration. The senior officials had also said that they would advise the outcome.

Since then, the Railway administration both at Railway Board level and zonal level have been communicating with Maharashtra Government officials for a response which is yet to come. "Central Railway wishes to inform the passengers that it is ready to run the special trains. However, the final go-ahead is yet to be confirmed by the State Government of Maharashtra," a spokesperson said.

