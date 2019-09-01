Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: President Kovind wishes nation on eve of Ganpati festival

national

President Ram Nath Kovind's greeting comes ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival which starts on September 2. The 10-day festival will be celebrated with much enthusiasm and fervour across the country

The first look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2019. Image courtesy: Manjeet Thakur

On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the people of India on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi festival. In a statement released by the President's office, Kovind said that the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi which marks the birth of Lord Ganesh who has the qualities of learning, knowledge, and prosperity must be imbibed by all to achieve national development and welfare for all sections in the society.

"The celebration of #GaneshChaturthi marks the birth of #LordGanesh, who epitomises #learning, #knowledge & #prosperity. These represent values and goals that we must imbibe to achieve national development & welfare for all sections of society", said #Kovind through a statement. pic.twitter.com/3qdNpoaw5n — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 1, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind's greeting comes ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival which starts on September 2, 2019. The 10-day festival will be celebrated with much enthusiasm and fervour not only in Maharashtra but across India. The festival is marked by the installation of Ganesh idols in homes, housing colonies, and huge pandals.

With less than 12 hours to go for the biggest festival to begin, citizens in Mumbai got the first glimpses of few of the most popular and oldest Ganpati pandals in Mumbai. On September 1, the first look for Khetwadicha Raja and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani was unveiled.

The Khetwadi Cha Raja which is one of the oldest Ganesh pandals in the city rose to fame nearly 19 years ago when the Mandal built a 40-foot tall Ganesh idol. The pandal dates back to the year 1959. This year, the Khetwadicha Raja has been designed and decorated in a look like that of Kangana Ranaut in 'Manikarnika'. The pandal has been designed to give a feel of 'Bajirao Mastani.'

On the other hand, the Chinchpoklicha Chintamani was founded way back in 1920 by the Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal. What separates the Chinchpoklicha Chintamani from other Ganpati pandals is its 'Aagman Sohala', which is the welcoming of the Lord Ganesha, organised 10 days prior to the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Just two days ago, the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja first look was unveiled for ist devotees. The first look was a visual treat as the Lalbaughcha Raja decor and theme replicated Chandrayaan 2.

With inputs from IANS

