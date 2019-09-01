Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: President Kovind wishes nation on eve of Ganpati festival
President Ram Nath Kovind's greeting comes ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival which starts on September 2. The 10-day festival will be celebrated with much enthusiasm and fervour across the country
On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the people of India on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi festival. In a statement released by the President's office, Kovind said that the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi which marks the birth of Lord Ganesh who has the qualities of learning, knowledge, and prosperity must be imbibed by all to achieve national development and welfare for all sections in the society.
"The celebration of #GaneshChaturthi marks the birth of #LordGanesh, who epitomises #learning, #knowledge & #prosperity. These represent values and goals that we must imbibe to achieve national development & welfare for all sections of society", said #Kovind through a statement. pic.twitter.com/3qdNpoaw5n— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 1, 2019
President Ram Nath Kovind's greeting comes ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival which starts on September 2, 2019. The 10-day festival will be celebrated with much enthusiasm and fervour not only in Maharashtra but across India. The festival is marked by the installation of Ganesh idols in homes, housing colonies, and huge pandals.
With less than 12 hours to go for the biggest festival to begin, citizens in Mumbai got the first glimpses of few of the most popular and oldest Ganpati pandals in Mumbai. On September 1, the first look for Khetwadicha Raja and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani was unveiled.
The Khetwadi Cha Raja which is one of the oldest Ganesh pandals in the city rose to fame nearly 19 years ago when the Mandal built a 40-foot tall Ganesh idol. The pandal dates back to the year 1959. This year, the Khetwadicha Raja has been designed and decorated in a look like that of Kangana Ranaut in 'Manikarnika'. The pandal has been designed to give a feel of 'Bajirao Mastani.'
On the other hand, the Chinchpoklicha Chintamani was founded way back in 1920 by the Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal. What separates the Chinchpoklicha Chintamani from other Ganpati pandals is its 'Aagman Sohala', which is the welcoming of the Lord Ganesha, organised 10 days prior to the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Just two days ago, the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja first look was unveiled for ist devotees. The first look was a visual treat as the Lalbaughcha Raja decor and theme replicated Chandrayaan 2.
On Sunday, thousands of Mumbaikars woke up to get the first glimpse of two of Mumbai's most popular Ganesh idols, the Khetwadi Cha Raja and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, as the two idols made their way out of the workshop in Lalbaug and were taken to their respective pandals in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble
Mumbaikars were treated to the first look at Khetwadi Cha Raja, which is one of the most famous and one of the oldest Ganesh pandals in Mumbai. Established way back in 1959, the Khetwadi Cha Raja is one of the oldest Ganesh pandals in Girgaon, Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble
In pic: Khetwadi Cha Raja being taken in a procession through the streets of Lalbaug to its pandal in Girgaon in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble
Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which is also called Ganpati, is one of the most awaited festivals of the year in Mumbai and across the state of Maharashtra. Pic/Bipin Kokate
Thousands of devotees gathered outside the workshop in Lalbaug, Parel in order to get the first glimpse of their favourite Bappa. Pic/Bipin Kokate
Mumbaikars welcomed two of the most popular Ganesh Idols, Khetwadi Cha Raja and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, amidst chants 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' as young and old tapped their feet to the beats of Dhol Tasha music while young girls were seen performing Lezim, which is a folk dance form of Maharashtra. Pic/Bipin Kokate
A devotee of Lord Ganesha is seen waving the flag of Shivaji Maharaj and leading the way as Chinchpokli Cha Raja makes its way to the pandal. Pic/Bipin Kokate
Besides Khetwadi Cha Raja, devotees were also lucky enough to get the first look of Chinchpokli Cha Raja which is also called as Chinchpoklicha Chintamani. This year, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani completes 100 years of being into existence. Pic/Bipin Kokate
The highlight of Chinchpoklicha Cha Raja was its 'Aagman Sohala', which welcomes lord Ganesha 10 days prior to the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. In the pic, the Chinchpoklicha Chintamani is taken through a procession at Lalbaug in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble
In this picture, young boys and girls play instruments as thousands of devotees tap their feet marking the celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi 2019. Pic/Atul Kamble
