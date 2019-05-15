Gangster involved in over two dozen cases arrested in Gurgaon

crime

The accused identified as Kushpal was arrested along with his associates from Khatola village on Monday night

Gurgaon: Police on Wednesday arrested a gangster, who is involved in over two dozen cases including murder. He was nabbed when he had come to celebrate his son's birthday, said police.

The accused identified as Kushpal was arrested along with his associates from Khatola village on Monday night. Police allege that the accused is involved in over two dozen criminal cases, including those of murder, dacoity, kidnapping, and had was recently named in an attempt to murder case of Ved Prakash, a local criminal in Maneser, police said.

"On Monday night, Kushpal along with his two close aides Brahmajeet alias Rinku and Virender alias Veeru, came to Khatola village to celebrate his son's birthday but was arrested by a team of the Crime Branch following a tip-off," said ACP Crime Shamsher Singh.

"Kushpal had old enmity with Ved Prakash, who had allegedly killed Kushpal's nephew Manoj in 2007," the ACP said. Prakash is out on bail.

In another similar case, the Delhi Police last week arrested gangster Paramjeet Dalal, one of the top ten criminals of Delhi who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, a police officer said.

The team of Special Cell arrested Dalal during an encounter at around 5.15 a.m. in Sector 37, Rohini after getting a tip-off.

During cross firing, Dalal suffered a bullet injury in his left leg when he tried to escape from the spot, the official said.

"He was later overpowered and shifted to Ambedkar Hospital under police custody."

A resident of Haryana's Bahadurgarh, Dalal was involved in over dozen of criminal cases in Delhi and Haryana. He was evading his arrest from the last few years, said the officer.

