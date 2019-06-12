Hawa Badle Hassu trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio's vision becomes Chandan Roy Sanyal's mission

television

Shot in Mumbai suburbs and virgin locations at Vaitarna (Maharashtra), Hawa Badle Hassu dishes out a strong message on environment sustainability and critical lifestyle changes, through interesting and futuristic storytelling

Hawa Badle Hassu

Close on the heels of World Environment Day, the makers of 'Hawa Badle Hassu' launched the trailer of the upcoming series. The series in its season one boasts of a stellar cast led by Chandan Roy Sanyal, Smita Tambe (Singham Returns fame) and Vikram Kochchar (Sacred Games, Sumit Samhal Lega fame). Hawa Badle Hassu is an Environmental Sci-Fi thriller which has equal proportions of social comedy elements and full-blown Sci-Fi intrigue.

Shot in Mumbai suburbs and virgin locations at Vaitarna (Maharashtra), Hawa Badle Hassu dishes out a strong message on environment sustainability and critical lifestyle changes, through interesting and futuristic storytelling. Chandan plays the titular Hassu, who rides an eco- friendly rickshaw, spreading the message on environment conservation to his unassuming passengers.

Talking about the series, Director Saptaraj and Shiva, state, "It has been a roller-coaster ride working on the series. There are not too many takers for futuristic Sci-Fi in this industry and we are suckers for this kind of storytelling. When Protiqe approached us with his vision on this subject, and the fact that it was also going to be something meaningful to leave behind, we were so happy to come on board. He and the writers had been working on it for a bit, but he loved our ideas which were developed in the writing, and we are really happy with how the series is shaping up. We are preparing for a season 2 if the first one is received well".

Adding voice to the directors, Producer & Co- writer, Protiqe Mojoomdar, stated, "It has been a fairly fun and challenging journey, to develop content in a genre which does not have a matured market yet. We have been purely driven by the content and how it resonated with us. Smita, Chandan, Zach and Vikram are not only great actors but terribly fertile minds that came on the project with ideas galore, which only firmed up our conviction in the story. We have been inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio's Foundation and a lot of our research is courtesy their pathbreaking One Earth Model. We resonate as one with his vision #ClimateChangeIsReal".

Hawa Badle Hassu is slated to be launched on Sony Liv, later this month.

