Here's how you can share a drink with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in London

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' wax statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds, London. The actor chose the gold sequinned Ralph Lauren gown she wore at the Golden Globes 2017 for the waxwork

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Fans can pose with the statue at the party area of the museum. They can even enjoy a drink at the bar with PeeCee for company. The pictures were shared by Team PC!

They captioned: "Apart from the World Cup, England just got even more exciting as PC's Madame Tussauds wax statue unveiled in London! So good. @priyankachopra @madametussauds [sic]"

Another waxwork of the actor (in a saree) was installed at Madame Tussauds, Singapore, yesterday. The actor was keen to have a replica of her wedding ring on the statue. PeeCee had unveiled her first wax figure at Madame Tussauds, New York, in February. Here's what the image read: "That was our reaction too! We absolutely love PC's Madame Tussauds wax statue in Singapore! [sic]"

The Bollywood star has been working closely with the Madame Tussauds team on the four-figure project. The process began with a private sitting at Priyanka's New York City apartment in 2018.

The statement od Madame Tussauds official website also mentioned: "Fans have been waiting to see the hotly-anticipated London arrival since the first figure was revealed earlier this year in Priyanka's adopted hometown of New York. Today, Madame Tussauds London joins its sister sites in Sydney and Asia in unveiling their figures to long-awaiting fans."

Check out the entire statue right away!

The figure is detailed with a replica of a diamond wedding and engagement rings in a nod to her newlywed status.

"I love London, it has such an energy and spirit to it. Working with Madame Tussauds London's team has been so much fun," the actor said in a media interaction.

Apart from England, fans can also meet Priyanka Chopra Jonas' figure at Madame Tussauds sites in New York, Sydney and touring Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong.

