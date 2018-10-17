How to dispose of bodies: Paedophile rapist's most searched topic

crime

The police are investigating whether paedophile rapist Rehan Qureshi had murdered anyone else after killing the two minors in Kurla

Police sources said from 2013 to 2018 Rehan Qureshi searched many websites on the topic

Police checking serial rapist and paedophile Rehan Qureshi's, 34, IP address, have found that the topic he searched most for, was 'How to dispose of bodies'. According to sources he started doing this after he murdered the two Nehru Nagar minors in 2010. Police sources said from 2013 to 2018 he searched many websites on the topic. They are investigating whether he has murdered anyone after the Nehru Nagar incidents.

Qureshi, who was arrested by Navi Mumbai police for raping and molesting minor girls in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts, was a perfect match for the DNA samples collected in the Nehru Nagar cases.

'He became tech-savvy'

After obtaining scientific evidence from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina, police counter questioned him about his involvement, and Qureshi admitted to the crimes. A senior police officer said, "Rehan Qureshi had stayed in 7-8 places in the past 15 years, including Kurla, Kharghar and Mira Road. He had also been to Saudi Arabia in 2010 to try his luck at employment there. When we checked the rape and molestation incidents at the time that Qureshi was residing in particular areas, he matched the descriptions of the accused."

A police official said, "Qureshi would watch porn alone and with friends, day and night. Because of this he became tech-savvy and even watched sites which are banned in India. Later he targetted the girls of Nehru Nagar. He was asked to meet his uncle on the day he attacked the first girl. But he didn't go to his uncle's place and saw some children playing at Nehru Nagar. He asked a girl to accompany him pretending to be a relative. He raped and smothered her. He then targeted the second girl and raped and strangled her. When he learnt that the police were investigating, he got scared and shut himself at his home."

Stayed in Kurla

Sources said that after the murders, he had confessed to his mother about his fixation. DCP Tushar Doshi said, "We had asked him several times about his connection to Kurla but he always avoided answering. He used to stay at three different places in Kurla at Qureshi Nagar, Kasai Road and pipeline. Near Chunabhatti he has relatives."

Sanjay Kumar, Navi Mumbai police commissioner said, "After the initial rape-murders, Qureshi was scared of being caught and limited himself only to raping the girls. Our team is getting all data related to him since 2000, wherever he was living."

