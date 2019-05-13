Hyderabad: 21 Sikh couples tie knot in mass marriage ceremony

national

For the wedding ceremony, the 'Guru Granth Sahib' - the holy book of Sikhs - was duly installed at the venue. The rituals were completed with the couples encircling the holy book and taking blessings

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Hyderabad: A grand mass marriage ceremony of 21 Sikh couples was organised on Sunday. The ceremony, which reportedly saw brides and bridegrooms coming from different parts of Telangana as well as from nearby states of Maharashtra and Karnataka, was held at the Guru Gobind Singhji Sports Ground in Hyderabad's Ameerpet region.

While the brides decked out in brightly coloured traditional Punjabi attires, the grooms - adorning saffron 'pagris' (headgear) - were also dressed in ethnic Indian outfits. For the wedding ceremony, the 'Guru Granth Sahib' - the holy book of Sikhs - was duly installed at the venue. The rituals were completed with the couples encircling the holy book and taking blessings.

Before the wedding, a 'baraat' (wedding procession) was also taken out from Gurudwara Sahib Ameerpet to the stadium. The mass ceremony was reportedly organised by Prabandhak Committee of Gurudwara Saheb and Sadh Sangat, Ameerpet. The organising committee had made all the necessary arrangements without charging anything from the couples who got married.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies