India, see green? Accelerate: Mumbai Police's witty tweet over IND vs PAK match

In India, a traffic signal with the green part lit is seen as a signal that it is safe to go

Mumbai Police, known for making frequent usage of funny and smart one-liners, has once again invoked some humour in their post ahead of nail-biting India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup match.

The witty tweet posted by Mumbai Police for Team India reads, "India, see green? Accelerate. Like you always do. #INDvsPAK #CWC19 #IndiavsPakistan" The post also has a picture of a 'green signal'. The green colour signifies the jersey of Pakistan.

Fans, cheering for India drooled over the post and reacted to it by saying:

"Hatts off.. What a level of trolling and social mesg.. appreciate," a Twitter user tweeted.

"Meme page.. Best meme page.. Mumbai police Twitter account," a Twitterati said.

" Good one. Hats off to the creative team of this handle. Always come up with something unique," another Twitter user said.

"Aap meme bnaoge," another Twitterati said.

So far in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 journey, India has already won the match against South Africa and Australia. A match with New Zealand was washed out due to rain.

India is now looking forward to extending their winning streak against Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester.

India is 136/1 in 24 overs against Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester.

