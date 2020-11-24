Inspired from Bollywood film '3 Idiots', history-sheeter tries to electrocute cop

A history-sheeter tried to electrocute a policeman in Trombay in Mumbai taking cues from the movie '3 Idiots'. In a scene of the film, the protagonist Rancho, played by Aamir Khan, pushes a live wire tied to a spoon from under his college dorm door. A senior, threatening to rag him, urinates on the spoon and gets an electric shock.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, on Friday, police received information that history-sheeter Abdul Kareem Sadabaqsh Shaikh alias Dubai Akram, 27, was hiding at a house in Cheetah Camp in Trombay.

On finding out that a team of eight policemen was going to knock at his door, Shaikh took a live wire and attached it to the door. The moment a policeman touched the latch, he got an electric shock but was rescued by other cops. The team then used wooden sticks to break open the door, which took longer than usual. By then, the accused had fled by breaking the tin sheet roof.

A manhunt has been launched to nab him. The police have recovered several weapons from the house. Shaikh is wanted in over two dozen criminal cases that include housebreak, robberies and assault.

Senior police inspector Siddheshwar Gove said Shaikh lives in the same area and his entire family has past criminal records. “He has over 25 cases registered against him in Trombay alone, and we have been chasing him for many days now. He attempted to kill a fellow policeman who went to arrest him,” said Gove.

Police have registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 353 (assaulting or obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 and 25 under the Arms Act. Gove said the police have already started externment proceedings against Shaikh and have formed a team to arrest him.

