Iraq 'kills 45 IS leaders' in Syria

Iraq said yesterday it had killed 45 jihadists from the Islamic State group, including senior members, in an air strike in Syria, the second such operation in less than a month.

Iraqi F-16 fighter jets carried out a "successful strike targeting a meeting of Daesh [IS] leaders" yesterday in the Hajin region, in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor, a military statement said.

Among those killed, it said, were a senior member of the jihadists' "ministry of war", his deputy, a local commander and a media official. There was no independent confirmation. Three houses linked by an underground tunnel were also destroyed, it said, adding that the air strike was carried out based on "intelligence" and at the request of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

