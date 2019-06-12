Journalists attacked by pharmaceutical company employees
The workers of Beloor Biotech Boylor mercilessly hit the journalists, who were admitted in the nearby hospital for the treatment
Local journalists on Wednesday here were allegedly attacked by the employees of a pharmaceutical firm as the scribes were trying to report issues faced by locals due to the presence of the company in the vicinity.
The workers of Beloor Biotech Boylor mercilessly hit the journalists, who were admitted in the nearby hospital for the treatment.
After receiving the complaint, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara met the victims at the hospital and assured justice.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Prashant Kanojia case
The incident has come to light just hours after a journalist in Shamli was beaten by a group of GRP personnel for covering the derailment of a goods train. In the video, the journalist can be seen been mercilessly thrashed by a group of men.
A journalist Prashant Kanojia, was also arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media. This led to a huge rage in the country.
An FIR was registered against Noida-based journalist Prashant Kanojia at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Friday night in which it was alleged that the accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image".
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to journalist Prashant Kanojia, who was arrested. A vacation bench, comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi, said Right to Liberty, a fundamental right, is non-negotiable. However, the bench said the bail does not mean it approves of the journalist's tweets or posts on social media.
Inputs from ANI
