Kalank song Aira Gaira featuring Kriti Sanon to release today: Check out the teaser now!

Kriti Sanon in a still from the teaser. Pic: Kriti Sanon's official Instagram account

The makers of Kalank are leaving no stone unturned to stir curiosity among the audience. After mesmerising audiences with four superhit songs, the makers of Kalank are all set to release the film next track, Aira Gaira featuring Kriti Sanon on Saturday.

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and treated her fans with a teaser of the song. She wrote, "This one's really special! Can't wait for you all to see it! My 1st Dharma song and also back home with NGE!! Had the time of my life shooting for this! Aira Gaira releases on Saturday."

Dressed in a backless choli and purple lehenga, Kriti looks utterly stunning in her desi avatar. Apart from the Luka Chuppi star, Kalank's upcoming song will also feature Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The makers of Kalank has already upped the ante last week by releasing the soulful song Tabah Ho Gaye featuring none other than the Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit! This was the fourth song released by Dharma Productions, with the first one being 'Ghar More Pardesiya' with Alia Bhatt showcasing some beautiful Kathak moves, 'First Class' featuring Varun Dhawan, who blasted the internet with his killer dance moves and the soulful 'Kalank' title track.

The film's teaser was unveiled last month and with its larger than life sets, powerful dialogues, intense looks of the actors and amazing background score audience certainly can't wait to watch it on the big screen.

With a star-studded cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt, this period drama set in the 1940s India, the period drama was originally conceptualised about 15 years ago by Late Yash Johar and his son Karan Johar. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film is slated to be released on April 17.

