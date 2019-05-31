Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar in the same frame at PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar left aside their differences and posed for the cameras together at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony held in New Delhi on May 30, 2019

Rajinikanth, Rakeysh OmPrakash Mehra, Abhishek Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a great rapport with Bollywood superstars and filmmakers. He has been chosen as the Prime Minister of the nation for the second time. The honourable PM invited some dignitaries from the film industry for the swearing-in ceremony held in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Aanand L Rai were amongst the many names present there.

However, what has caught the netizens' attention is Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar sharing the same frame, posing for the cameras and clicking selfies with people from the film industry. Well, this is a big deal for social media because Kangana and Karan share an infamous history over the nepotism debate, which gave the nation a topic to discuss.

Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to share the photo and wrote, "Congratulations again, Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi and many thanks for inviting me to be part of this momentous day. It is a time of great consequence for India as you continue to lead her to a position of global power, in all spheres. As a proud Indian, I bask in the accolades that I hear for India in my travels across the globe.

I wish you all the best as you begin chapter two of your role in this prestigious office. To those watching India, I would love to add—picture abhi baki hai. #JaiHind."

To which, a user wrote how this is Kangana and Karan's first picture together. Another wrote that Modi ji created wonders by getting these two in the same frame.

Here are some more photos from the event, which also had filmmakers Aanand L. Rai, Rajkumar Hirani, Abhishek Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

See Photos: Kangana Ranaut graces PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in a retro look

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates