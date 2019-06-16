Karan Deol pens a poem for his dad Sunny Deol on Father's Day

bollywood

Karan Deol who is making his debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas directed by his father Sunny Deol not only shared a sweet throwback picture, but also wrote a poem for his dad

Sunny and Karan Deol. Pic/instagram.com/imkarandeol

Many people look up at superheroes,

Mine is my dad.

From seeing you push on from your ups and down,

You always managed to turn things around,

Looking at you turned my frown upside down.

A single word won't do justice to what you mean to me,

But from here on now I'm not that kid anymore I've got you're back indefinitely.

I owe my life to you cause without you I would never have had anything,

My ray of sunshine through everything.

Cause no matter how big the problem you never gave up,

And always came out of it with your head up.

I don't think there ever will be anyone as tough,

Dad because of you I'm a fighter and I promise you I'll never give up. #HappyFathersDay @iamsunnydeol

Karan wrote on his Instagram.

This morning, Sunny Deol too posted a picture with dad Dharmendra on Instagram. 'My Life, My Happiness, My Strength ', he captioned the picture of him and Dharam ji.

View this post on Instagram #fathersday My Life My Happiness My Strength A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) onJun 15, 2019 at 8:56pm PDT

