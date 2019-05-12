Kareena Kapoor: Karisma, Ranbir have taken RK Studios' legacy forward, hope our children do the same

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed that the legacy of her family banner RK Studios is not limited to a piece of land and hoped that next generation Kapoor kids will take it ahead

The Kapoor family's decision to sell off the iconic R.K Studios set in Chembur, Mumbai has saddened many. While Randhir Kapoor and others from the Raj Kapoor family have expressed their sadness over losing out heritage, Kareena Kapoor expressed that the legacy of her family banner is not limited to a piece of land.

Speaking to PTI about the same, the Kapoor girl said, "The legacy of RK has already been taken ahead with girls like Karisma and I. Now we have Ranbir.

"Through our work and performances, the legacy is being taken ahead. Hopefully, our kids will also take it ahead," she added.

The iconic property was recently sold to Godrej Properties, part of the Godrej group. Announcing the decision, Randhir Kapoor, eldest son of late actor Raj Kapoor had said, "This property in Chembur has been of tremendous significance to my family over the many decades that R K Studios has operated from there. We have chosen Godrej Properties to script a new chapter for this location and build upon its rich history".

The studio, with its red logo flanking the white gates, sprawls across two acres. The headquarters of the film production company R.K. Films was founded and named after the "Great Showman", Raj Kapoor, in 1948.

Its inaugural banner film Aag that year crashed at the box office. Later Raj Kapoor directed and produced several hit projects under its banners over the few decades namely Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973) and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985). The last film produced by the banner was Rishi Kapoor's Aa Ab Laut Chalen in 1999.

In September last year, a major fire broke out on the sets of a dance reality show, leaving a section of the studio gutted. The Kapoor family has taken the tough decision of selling the two acres RK Studio 70 years after it was established as it was not economically viable to rebuild it after it was gutted down in a fire last year.

Rishi, on behalf of the family, had said they initially wanted to renovate the studio with state-of-the-art technology, but the investment in rebuilding the studio would just not have yielded sufficient revenue to keep it going. Its condition worsened after the fire incident, which caused a huge loss in terms of costumes and memorabilia.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Good News. The actress says that the audience can expect a fun ride from her upcoming romantic-comedy film as it features actors such as Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani apart from her.

Talking about her upcoming project, Kareena had said, "Good News is releasing in December. I think it's a very good film and the cast of the film is also very exciting because apart from me, there is Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani in the film. I feel there are four amazing actors so the audience can expect a fun ride for sure."

She is also reported to next be seen with Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium 2. Reports suggest that she will essay the character of a cop in this film, which is a sequel to the 2017 Hindi Medium. Not just this, she will also be a part of Karan Johar's directorial venture, Takht. Apart from Kareena Kapoor, this period drama also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

