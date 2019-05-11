Audience can expect fun ride from 'Good News' says Kareena Kapoor Khan

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan was interacting with the media at the third edition of Radio4Child Award 2019, as a celebrity advocate of UNICEF (The United Nations Children's Fund) on Friday in Mumbai

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who next will be seen in 'Good News', has said that audience can expect a fun ride from her upcoming romantic-comedy film as it features actors such as Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani apart from her.

Talking about her upcoming project, Kareena said, "Good News is releasing in December. I think it's a very good film and the cast of the film is also very exciting because apart from me, there is Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani in the film. I feel there are four amazing actors so, the audience can expect a fun ride for sure."

When asked Kareena whether Salman Khan starrer 'Dabangg 3' which is releasing on December 20 can hamper box-office collection of 'Good News' which is releasing on 27th December at the end of this year, she said, "I think our film (Good News) is releasing one week after release of 'Dabangg 3' and also, you can't make comparison between 'Dabangg 3' and 'Good News' because both are very different kind of films. I feel our film's audience is very different from the audience of 'Dabangg 3'."

'Good News' is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Production. This film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Good News features Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. We also hear that Taimur Ali Khan has a 10-minute cameo in this film, which is about a couple trying to having a baby.

She is reported to next be seen with Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium 2. Reports suggest that she will essay the character of a cop in this film, which is a sequel to the 2017 Hindi Medium. Not just this, she will also be a part of Karan Johar's directorial venture, Takht. Apart from Kareena Kapoor, this period drama also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

