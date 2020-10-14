Kareena Kapoor seeks spot for Taimur Ali Khan in IPL; shares picture of him playing cricket

Taimur Ali Khan keeps giving us reasons to adore him, and as he's getting older, his antics (including this one) are getting cuter! The three-year-old boy is enjoying his coronavirus lockdown at the Pataudi Palace, along with mum Kareena Kapoor Khan and father Saif Ali Khan. His actor parents regularly share pictures of the toddler enjoying his day out on social media.

Recently, Kareena took to her Instagram account posted an image of her son Taimur Ali Khan playing cricket. Along with the picture, she had a witty caption in place, too. She captioned it, "Any place in the IPL? I can play too (sic)" along with a couple of heart emoji.

Many fans were reminded of Taimur's late grandfather, iconic cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Looking at the picture, it seems Taimur is following the footsteps of his late grandfather.

Last week, pictures of Taimur meeting his online Spanish teacher Eshleen Jolly and enjoying time with her went viral on social media. Dressed in a baby blue t-shirt, paired with black baby short pants, Taimur flashed his millions dollar smile in the pictures shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan as well as the official Instagram account of Spanish Online Classes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a checkered kaftan, and we can't get our eyes off from her fascination for this comfy outfit.

In a recent interview, Kareena talked about her son and on the raging debate on nepotism. "I will also wish for my son that he be self-sufficient and self-reliant. I am like you do what you want to do in life. You want to be a chef somewhere, a pilot, whatever you want to do. I want him to fly and be happy in his life."

She added, "And it's not necessary that because he has successful parents, he will be successful. His journey is going to start when he wants to start. He has to find his own path. His parents are not going to help him in whatever way."

In other news, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are now all set to embrace parenthood again. In August, they even released a statement that read- "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support." (sic)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Ever since the Refugee actress has made her debut on Instagram, she keeps sharing lovely moments with her hubby and toddler, both. The couple has acted together in films like LOC Kargil, Tashan, Kurbaan, and Agent Vinod.

Khan recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

