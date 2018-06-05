Kartoos reunion! Jackie Shroff joins Sanjay Dutt-Manisha Koirala's Prasthaanam

Jackie Shroff latest addition to Sanjay Dutt's production, Prasthaanam, which also features Manisha Koirala



Jackie Shroff

Marking a revival of his home banner Sanjay Dutt Productions after seven years, Dutt's Prasthaanam is special because it sees him collaborate, not only, with yesteryear co-star Manisha Koirala, but also with friend, Jackie Shroff.



Sanjay Dutt

Returning to wield the directorial baton after anchoring the original Telugu venture that inspired this Hindi remake, Deva Katta confirms the development to mid-day. "Jackie sir joining the team is like a dream come true. I'm looking forward to working with such a powerful cast," he says, unwilling to let any detail about Jackie Shroff's character slip.



Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur

A source tells mid-day that Shroff was happy to jump aboard his "good friend" Sanjay Dutt's production as soon as he heard the script. This will mark their first association after Eklavya (2007). The duo, along with Manisha Koirala - slipping into the role of Dutt's wife - will shoot together on June 7 in Lucknow.

The original film had created sufficient buzz in the Telugu industry, and went on to bag several awards. The remake will also star Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur.

